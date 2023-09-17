Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has hoisted the tricolor in the new Parliament House

New Delhi: The tricolor was hoisted by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar at the new Parliament building on September 18 to mark Vishwakarma Jayanti. He reached the courtyard gate of the new Parliament building around 9.30 am on Sunday and hoisted the tricolor. Apart from that, today is also Prime Minister Modi's birthday.

After raising a flag, he termed flag-hosting a "historic moment" and said that Bharat is experiencing epochal change and recognition of its might, power, and contribution. This moment is a testament to the unprecedented development and achievements that Bharat has experienced.

The event was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V. Muraleedharan, and representatives of political parties from both Houses.

The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was not present for the flag-hoisting ceremony since he was in Hyderabad for a two-day session of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Secretary General Pramod Chandra Mody on Saturday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi conveyed his displeasure with the late invitation to the event.