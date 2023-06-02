Rakesh Tikait has given time till June 9 to the Modi government to arrest Brij Bhushan

New Delhi: In solidarity with the protesting wrestlers in Delhi, farmers and khap panchayat officials gave an ultimatum to the Central government on Friday. They demand that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment of female wrestlers, be arrested by June 9 or be prepared for a big protest.

A unified and unanimous decision on the upcoming approach of the wrestlers' protest was made in the mahapanchayat meeting in Kurukshetra, Haryana.A mahapanchayat meeting had been held the day before at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.In which it was determined that a delegation would meet with President Draupadi Murmu to demand justice for the wrestlers.Khap panchayats from Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi came together in Kurukshetra to demand justice. Rakesh Tikait, head of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), warned the Modi government in an address to a huge gathering.

Tikait stated that if no action is taken against Brij Bhushan by June 9, he and the wrestlers will hold a big protest.We decided that the government should address the wrestlers' concerns and punish the culprit. We shall march with the wrestlers to Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 9 and arrange panchayats around the country.Tikait has told the central government that if they are not allowed to perform at Jantar Mantar on June 9, an agitation will be declared.

Tikait also made two demands: first, that the cases filed against the wrestlers who were beaten and imprisoned during the march to the new Parliament House be withdrawn. Second, the farmer leader stated that they would not accept anything less than Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest.