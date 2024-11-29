Rakesh Tikait Urges PM Modi To Ban Genetically Modified Seeds In India

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a comprehensive ban on genetically modified (GM) seeds in India. In his letter, Tikait highlighted the risks posed by GM crops, including Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) cotton, citing historical concerns about their adverse effects on human health and the environment.

Tikait also addressed the challenges farmers face, including rising input costs, unpredictable climate conditions, and inadequate compensation for produce, which have exacerbated their financial struggles. He warned that the unauthorized entry of GM crops into India, facilitated by weak enforcement of import regulations, poses a grave threat to national biosecurity.

Genetically modified crops, engineered to develop specific traits by altering their DNA, often involve incorporating genes from other organisms. While touted for agricultural benefits, Tikait warned of their potential harm to human health, including risks of cancer and skin ailments, as well as their negative impact on livestock and pollinators.

Recalling past efforts by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) to block field trials of GM crops, Tikait called for continued vigilance. He urged the government to convene a meeting with stakeholders, including the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and civil society representatives, to tighten regulatory frameworks and enhance surveillance of GM seed imports from countries like the USA, Brazil, and Australia.

Tikait emphasized the need for strict measures to prevent unauthorized trials and promised nationwide protests by the BKU if the government fails to take action.