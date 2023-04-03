Ram Navami Clashes : Fresh spate of violence in Hooghly

Hooghly (WB): Violence erupted on Sunday in Hooghly while the BJP was leading a Ram Navami procession. Earlier this week, clashes erupted between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Bengal's Howrah. Visuals from the procession show people fleeing for their lives as stones are thrown at them. The video of the incident was posted on Twitter.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh took part in the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra. The rally was organised by the BJP, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), and other Hindu organisations, it said.

Amit Jabalgir, the Commissioner of Police for Chandannagar, rushed to the scene with an additional police force after receiving the information. According to the BJP, MLA Biman Ghosh was injured in the attack.

The violence in Hoogly occurred just a few days after Ram Navami clashes in Howrah. In connection with the clashes, 38 people have been arrested.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that neither Hindus nor Muslims were responsible for the violence that erupted during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah's Kazipara area.