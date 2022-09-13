Ram temple to cost Rs 1,800 cr

New Delhi: The construction of the three-floor superstructure of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has begun. And as per the present estimate, the total construction cost of the temple and the complex will be approximately Rs 1,800 crore, the Shri Ram Temple Trust has said.

The construction work on the three-floor superstructure comprising the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum) and five mandaps (porches) on the ground floor has started in full swing, the trust said in a statement.

"Considering the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla to devotees will open in the month of December 2023, construction work of the Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, other utilities and infrastructure services in the Complex have also started. As per the present estimate, the total construction cost of Temple and Complex will be approximately Rs 1800 crores," the statement said.

The full trust of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra met on September 11 and did a detailed review of the progress. This superstructure of the temple is being constructed on the 6.5m (21 ft) high plinth which will take its direct load.

As most ancient temples were constructed on natural rocky strata, the consortium of engineers of the Shri Ram temple picked granite stone for the plinth work. The construction of the plinth, which started in February 2022, is now complete.