Ramdev moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs over allopathy comments

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on proceedings in multiple FIRs lodged against him over his remarks against the use of allopathic medicine in treatment of Covid patients during the ongoing pandemic.

In the plea, Ramdev sought transfer of FIRs lodged against by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Patna and Raipur to Delhi. He has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to aa infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The voluntary body of doctors accused him of spreading false information in connection with allopathic treatment for Covid patients. On May 23, Ramdev had withdrawn his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who termed his remarks as "inappropriate".

According to the IMA complaint, Ramdev has allegedly been propagating false information on social media platforms against medicines being used by the medical fraternity, the Indian government, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other frontline organisations invoved in the treatment of Covid patients.