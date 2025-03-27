Rape cases up, murder cases down in 2024: White Paper

Bhubaneswar: Rap cases have increased and murder cases have gone down in Odisha in 2024 compared to the previous year, as per the White Paper published by the Home department. According to the White Paper, the State has reported 3,054 rape cases and 1,258 cases of murder in the calendar year 2024 while 2,826 rape and 1,362 murder cases were registered in different police stations of Odisha in 2023. Rape cases have increased by 8 per cent while cases of murder are down by 7.6 per cent.

A total of 2,14,113 cognisable cases, including 1,258 murder, 356 dacoity, 2,582 robbery, 6,408 burglary, 17,805 theft, 6,307 swindling, 1,471 rioting, 3,054 rape, 12,375 motor vehicle accident and 1,62,497 other miscellaneous cases were reported during 2024. The White paper was circulated among the members of the Assembly ahead of the discussion on the Home department budget on Wednesday.

During investigation, the police found 2,07,204 cognisable cases to be true, of which, chargesheets have been filed in 1,39,001 cases. Out of 3,054 registered rape cases, the police found 2,986 cases true during the investigation and submitted chargesheets in 1,948 cases, the report said. Similarly, out of 1,258 murder cases registered last year, 1,215 were found to be true and chargesheet filed against 542 cases.

In 2024, the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities came down due to strong action taken by Odisha police and administration. While nine LWE incidents were reported in 2023, only four such incidents were reported during last year, the report said.

In the police action, six CPI (Maoists) were neutralised while eight others were arrested and four Maoists surrendered before the police.

During anti-Maoist operations, police seized 32 guns, 91 sophisticated explosives and other materials. Only one civilian died in LWE incidents in 2024 whereas three persons died in such incidents in the previous year, it reported.

A total of 2,501 cybercrimes involving cheating of Rs 154.45 crore were reported during last year in Odisha and the police have arrested 581 persons found to be involved in these cases. The police returned Rs 2.02 crore to the victims and froze Rs 8.53 crore, it added.