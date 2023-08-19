Live
- Vivo V29e Artistic Red edition to feature colour-changing glass
- CM Siddaramaiah released rs 50 lakh each to legislators for local area development
- Whole congress cabinet would be changed after two and half years : MLA
- Rahul Gandhi would inaugurate Gruhalakshmi Yojana in cultural city
- Desi entrepreneur's Journey towards Global Sustainable Electric Mobility
- Vizag Zoo receives lioness in animal exchange programme
- Hyderabad: One injured in an explosion at scrap godown in Musheerabad
- Protest against water release to Tamil Nadu gains momentum in Mandya
- BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda visits Himachal Pradesh on 20th August
- New research exposes the dark side of social media influencers
Just In
Ratan Tata receives 'Udyog Ratna' award from Maharashtra government
India's top industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata was bestowed with the esteemed 'Udyog Ratna' award by the Maharashtra government in a noteworthy ceremony held at his residence here on Saturday.
India's top industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata was bestowed with the esteemed 'Udyog Ratna' award by the Maharashtra government in a noteworthy ceremony held at his residence here on Saturday.
This coveted recognition was personally presented by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
Tata's prolific contributions across various sectors were acknowledged and celebrated during this prestigious event.
In an unforeseen turn of events, Ratan Tata's health condition prevented him from attending the upcoming award ceremony.
In light of this, a unique presentation was orchestrated at his residence, where the Udyog Ratna award was conferred upon him.
This exceptional accolade is the latest addition to the pantheon of esteemed awards initiated by the Maharashtra government.
It follows in the footsteps of the renowned Maharashtra Bhushan Award, an honor bestowed upon individuals of paramount distinction.
With the introduction of the Udyog Ratna Award, the state government aspires to laud exceptional individuals and groups whose indelible contributions have left an enduring impact on various sectors.
These sectors span the realms of business, industry, education, real estate, tourism, financial services, fashion, electronics, agriculture, banking, information technology, food, healthcare, and more.