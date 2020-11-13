Ravi Belagere No More, Condolences Pour In For Late Journalist

Senior journalist and the chief editor of the infamous tabloid "Hi Bangalore" Ravi Belagere passed away on Friday in the wee hours due to a heart attack. He was 62 years.

Belagere established the Tabloid "Hi Bangalore" in 1995. He has written and published about 70 books which includes novels, translations, columns, collection of stories, and Biographies.

He has won many awards like Rajyothsava award, lifetime achievement award from the Karnataka media academy, Karnataka literature academy award among others. Arrangements have been made to pay last homage to the late journalist at Prarthana School field. The school is owned by Belagere's daughter.

Ravi leaves behind his two wives, two daughters, and two sons. The journalist is said to have suffered a heart attack late last night at his Hi Bangalore office in Padmanabhagar. Ravi Belagere was taken to the Apollo hospital but he breathed his last without responding to the treatment.

The author had done an MA in history and Archaeology but his passion was towards journalism. He became popular through literature, Crime narration in TV channels, and "O Manase" on All India Radio. He established and nurtured Prarthana School in Bangalore. He was born in 1958 on March 15 in Bellary.