Live
- 'Coaches at Nehru stadium thought I was wasting my time', Para-athletics coach Satyapal reveals to PM Modi
- Parivartini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Auspicious Fasting Muhurat
- Asia Jewels Show 2024: A Glittering Affair to Remember
- Hindi Diwas 2024: Celebrating Writers in the Digital Age
- Grand HILIFE Jewels Exhibition Dates Announced
- Infinix Zero 40 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features
- Global VR headset shipments drop 4 pc in Q2, Meta leads
- ‘Call Me Bae’ review: Ananya Panday’s glamorous dive into privilege and self-discovery
- Three die as a loaded truck capsizes on a car
- Purandeshwari Commends Chandrababu for flood relief efforts, assures centre's support
Just In
Ravneet takes stock of RCF functioning in Kapurthala
Minister of State for Railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu visited Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala to oversee the production process of coaches and rakes on Wednesday.
Kapurthala: Minister of State for Railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu visited Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala to oversee the production process of coaches and rakes on Wednesday.
Hailing the RCF, he said more than 50 Amrit Bharat trains with non-AC sleeper coaches would be rolled out this year. “The RCF will make five Amrit Bharat rakes with 22 coaches this year with better aesthetic of berths, CCTVs, improved LED lighting, fire suppression system, etc,” he said. Bittu, who was accompanied by senior RCF and railway officials, said both Vande Bharat and Vande Metro trains showcase India’s foray into high-speed rail, featuring state-of-the-art technology, contemporary design and superior performance standards. He said the first Vande Metro rake with 16 coaches having 130 km-per-hour speed potential for short distance inter-city travel will be flagged off shortly. Two Vande Bharat rakes with speed potential of 160 kmph will also be manufactured this year.