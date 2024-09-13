  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Ravneet takes stock of RCF functioning in Kapurthala

Ravneet takes stock of RCF functioning in Kapurthala
x
Highlights

Minister of State for Railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu visited Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala to oversee the production process of coaches and rakes on Wednesday.

Kapurthala: Minister of State for Railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu visited Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala to oversee the production process of coaches and rakes on Wednesday.

Hailing the RCF, he said more than 50 Amrit Bharat trains with non-AC sleeper coaches would be rolled out this year. “The RCF will make five Amrit Bharat rakes with 22 coaches this year with better aesthetic of berths, CCTVs, improved LED lighting, fire suppression system, etc,” he said. Bittu, who was accompanied by senior RCF and railway officials, said both Vande Bharat and Vande Metro trains showcase India’s foray into high-speed rail, featuring state-of-the-art technology, contemporary design and superior performance standards. He said the first Vande Metro rake with 16 coaches having 130 km-per-hour speed potential for short distance inter-city travel will be flagged off shortly. Two Vande Bharat rakes with speed potential of 160 kmph will also be manufactured this year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick