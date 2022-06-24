Rayagada : Teacher is State chief of anti-corruption body

Rayagada : A senior teacher Syam Sundar Panda of Gunupur, in Rayagada district, has been chosen State president of an all-India anti-corruption organisation.

The central committee, while appointing him, hopes that he will make the organisation more active in the State's southern districts. This was conveyed by the national organisation's State convener advocate Subrat Kumar Nanda in a release. Panda said he will work for a corruption-free society.