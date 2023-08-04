  • Menu
Reaction of political parties on Supreme Court's verdict on Gandhi's sentence

Congress leader Pawan Kheda
Highlights

The Supreme Court on Friday made a significant judgment in the Modi surname case.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday made a significant judgment in the Modi surname case. The court stayed Rahul Gandhi's punishment, and his membership in Parliament has now been restored. Following the court's verdict, the reactions of various political groups have begun to emerge. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Rahul Gandhi while appreciating the Supreme Court's judgment.

In fact, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I welcome the decision of the Honorable Supreme Court in the unfair defamation case against Rahul Gandhi." It increases people's trust in India's democracy and judicial system. Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi and the people of Wayanad.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha, and Sanjay Kumar heard the case and stated that there is no question that the words were not good and that a person in public life is expected to exercise discretion when giving speeches. Because the trial judge gave no rationale for imposing the maximum punishment, the order of conviction must be stayed until the final judgment.

On the other hand, Congress leader Pawan Kheda stated, "Today we are all full of energy. We expected justice, and justice has been served. Wait and see, only Rahul Gandhi will become a juggler. The truth prevailed. People's faith in the judiciary has strengthened today.

