Red flags erected along Puri beach

Bhubaneswar: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100-120 kmph slated to hit the Odisha coast by October 25, the Puri district administration erected red flags along the sea beach on Monday and prohibited everyone from entering the sea.

Apart from deploying life guards, the government also used public address system and asked people not to enter the sea. The administration fears that there could be high currents in the sea water at present before the landfall of the cyclone.

Stating that October 24 and October 25 are two crucial days for Odisha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the district administration has been asked to take care of the hundreds of women who have come to the town for observing ‘Kartik Brata’. These women, called ‘Habishyali’, visit Jagannath temple every day during the holy month of Kartik.

Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida, who is also in-charge of the Tourism department, asked the authorities of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) to ensure all facilities for the tourists who have been staying in State-owned guest house Pantha Niwas. She said the safety of tourists is a priority for the State government.

Pujari said officials, who have prior experience of management during cyclones, have been deployed in districts that have been identified as cyclone-prone this time. “The officials concerned will assist the district administrations in the management of the cyclone,” Pujari said, adding that 24/7 control rooms have been operationalised in the vulnerable districts. He said the district collectors have been empowered to declare holidays of schools, anganwadi centres and colleges in the cyclone-prone districts till normalcy is restored. Pujari said the Centre has agreed to send one helicopter which will be kept in readiness at Bhubaneswar airport for deployment for emergency work. It will be used for rescue and relief operations, the minister said. The State’s Agriculture department has cancelled the leaves of its employees till October 25 in view of the impending cyclone.

The department also issued an advisory for farmers asking them to protect their crops and cut those if they are 85 per cent matured.

The Urban Development department also asked the authorities of urban local bodies to remain prepared to deal with possible water-logging and ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water and other basic necessities of people during the cyclone.