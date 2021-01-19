Reduced syllabus for JEE, NEET exams

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced that students will be asked questions based on a revised syllabus in the upcoming board exams 2021, during a webinar with teachers and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on Monday.

Pokhriyal also announced that JEE Main 2021, held as an engineering entrance test and medical entrance test NEET 2021 will also be held on basis of a reduced syllabus.

During the webinar, he said that students will only have to study the revised syllabus for the CBSE board exams as well as other exams based on CBSE board syllabus 2021 and that questions will only be asked from that particular portion.

During the course of the live interaction, Pokhriyal said that the Kendriya Vidyalayas will reopen in a phased manner soon and that offline classes will resume in the schools along with online classes across the country.

He also replied to concerns regarding travelling to exam centres for Board Exams 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He told students that the NEET, JEE exams in 2020 was conducted amid the pandemic and all the competitive exams were conducted successfully across the country by the government and students should not be afraid about travelling to exam centres amid Covid-19.

Recently, Pokhriyal announced that the JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be held on July 3, and that it will be conducted by the IIT Kharagpur. The Education Minister said the Centre has decided to do away with the criteria of a minimum of 75 percent marks in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.