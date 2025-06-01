Rekha Govt celebrates 100 Days as 'Seva Utsav'

New Delhi: To mark the completion of 100 days in office, the BJP-led Delhi government organised a public program titled "100 din Seva ke" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. The event, attended by citizens from across the city, was headlined by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and actor Anupam Kher, who together outlined the achievements of the new administration since taking office.

During her address, Chief Minister Gupta detailed the initiatives rolled out across sectors including healthcare, education, women’s welfare, pollution control, and urban development. She emphasized that her government is focused on delivering tangible improvements in the lives of Delhi’s residents.

In the healthcare sector, Gupta criticized the previous administration for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi. She stated that her government approved the central health scheme in its very first cabinet meeting, allocating ₹13,000 crore to provide free medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh per person. Within the first 100 days, over 650 people had benefited from the scheme, with 80 hospitals already enrolled.

Highlighting the need for better healthcare infrastructure, Gupta noted that while the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends two hospital beds per 1,000 people, Delhi currently has only 0.42. She committed to increasing this to three beds per 1,000 people and acknowledged severe staffing shortages, including a 20% deficit in doctors, 30% in nurses, and 40% in paramedical staff. She also pointed out that corruption and a lack of medicines plagued the health system earlier, but improvements are underway.

Addressing urban poverty, the Chief Minister spoke about the neglect faced by slum dwellers. She accused past governments of treating these residents as mere vote banks, failing to provide basic amenities such as drinking water, sewer lines, and toilets. She assured the public that her government would not demolish slums, but rather improve livingstandards. She announced a ₹750 crore budget to bring proper sanitation and water infrastructure to slum areas, reaffirming that "Delhi runs because of these people" and they deserve dignity and basic facilities.

Gupta also emphasized her administration's focus on women's welfare. She said many women were inspired to see her as Chief Minister and that her government is committed to addressing their concerns, including safety, dignity, financial independence, and childcare. Security measures have been ramped up with the installation of CCTV cameras at key intersections and street lighting in previously dark areas. Along with this, preparations have been made to open 500 crèches where working women will be able to keep their children safe.

As part of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, the government has allocated ₹51,00 crore to provide a monthly assistance of ₹2,500 to eligible women. Gupta said that six planning meetings have already been held for the scheme and efforts are ongoing to ensure that all eligible women benefit. However, she did not disclose when the disbursement of funds would begin.

In the field of education, Gupta acknowledged that while Delhi has 1,071 government schools and 1,650 private schools, most parents prefer the latter due to the poor state of public institutions. She pledged a comprehensive revamp of government schools, introducing smart classrooms, computer and technical education, andopening 1,000 libraries specifically for government school students. Additionally, language learning centers will be launched to broaden students' skills. She pointed out that earlier, private schools would hike fees without scrutiny, but now measures are being put in place to regulate and improve the education system. The government is also preparing students for competitive exams by offering scholarships and additional resources.

New Delhi:The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led administration, accusing it of inaction and attempting to take credit for projects initiated during AAP’s tenure. AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP government has failed to implement any new initiatives over the past three months. Instead, he claimed, it has focused on rebranding existing schemes and infrastructure built by the AAP government. Bhardwaj specifically criticized the BJP over the Mohalla Clinics, a flagship health initiative of the AAP. He claimed that the BJP is attempting to repaint and rename these clinics as “Ayushman Arogya Mandirs,” an effort he described as a deceptive public relations move. “Putting up posters and banners does not equal governance. The people of Delhi are well aware of who has actually worked for them,” Bhardwaj said.

New Delhi:In a significant move to bolster public transport infrastructure, the Delhi government has announced plans to deploy 2,080 new electric buses by the end of 2025. However, the ambitious target comes at a time when the capital is grappling with an acute shortage of operational buses, leading to mounting pressure on commuters and the existing public transport system.

On May 2, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 400 nine-meter-long electric mini-buses under the newly launched ‘Devi’ scheme. These buses are currently being operated on shorter routes—many of which were previously underserved. The chief minister reiterated the government's commitment to rolling out the full fleet of 2,080 electric buses within the year.

Despite the progress, the absence of 12-meter-long standard electric buses from city roads has raised concerns over the feasibility of meeting the year-end deadline. Adding to the challenge, around 1,500 buses operating under the cluster scheme have already been withdrawn, exacerbating the shortage and leading to overcrowded bus stops across the city.

