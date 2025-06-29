Reliance offers ‘Anna Seva’

Puri: After erving lakhs of people during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Reliance has launched multi-pronged efforts to enrich the experience of devotees in Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Puri, the business group said in a statement.

On the first day of the Rath Yatra on Friday, the company distributed hot meals to about one lakh devotees through its ‘Anna Seva’, and the service will continue till July 8 on ‘Naladri Bije’, the day on which Lord Jagannath and his siblings will return to the 12th-century shrine.

Reliance Industries Limited in close collaboration with the district administration of Puri has launched a comprehensive series of efforts to ensure that visitors enjoy a safe, comfortable, and enriching journey.

The annual Rath Yatra draws lakhs of devotees who gather to witness the majestic procession of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

“Seva is deeply rooted in Reliance’s ‘We Care’ philosophy, and the opportunity to serve devotees in Puri is truly a blessing.

We believe that by serving pilgrims and personnel during the Rath Yatra, we are serving the divine,” Anant M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said in a statement.

Apart from ‘Anna Seva’, Reliance has also installed contactless sanitisers at food stalls, supplying garbage bags for cleanliness in collaboration with the municipality, and extending sanitation amenities to police camps.