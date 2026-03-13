Remain among people, resolve their issues: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked public representatives here to remain among the people, work towards resolving their problems, and ensure that eligible individuals receive the benefits of government welfare schemes.

The chief minister, who was on a two-day visit to Balrampur ahead of the upcoming Chaitra Navratri fair, met local representatives and discussed issues related to governance and public welfare, according to a statement. MLAs Paltu Ram and Kailash Nath Shukla, district panchayat chairperson Aarti Tiwari, BJP district president Ravi Mishra and municipal chairman Dhirendra Pratap Singh were among the public representatives who met the chief minister.

“Remain among the people. Work towards resolving their problems, and ensure that eligible individuals receive the benefits of government welfare schemes,” he told them.

The chief minister, who arrived in Balrampur on Wednesday, visited the Maa Pateshwari temple, a revered Hindu shrine, where he offered prayers. He performed aarti and prayed for a happy, healthy and prosperous Uttar Pradesh, according to the statement.