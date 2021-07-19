Remains Of Danish Siddiqui Brought To Delhi And Buried At Jamia Milia Islamia Graveyard

On Sunday evening, photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's lifeless remains were carried to Delhiand are buried at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard, according to university officials. The Air India jet carriedDanish Siddiqui's mortal remains whichlanded at Delhi airport. Siddiqui was a Jamia Millia Islamia graduate.



The Namaz e Janaza of Danish Siddiqui at Jamia Millia Islamia ..The last farewell to the brave hero. pic.twitter.com/n8KE6qFGaw — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) July 18, 2021

The Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamiaaccepted the request of Siddiqui'sfamily of late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui to bury his remains at the JMI graveyard which is reserved only for university personnel, their spouses, and minor children. Akhtar Siddiqui, Siddiqui's father, was the Dean of the Faculty of Education at the time. Siddiqui was also referred to as one of the brightest students by the Officiating Director of the AJK MCRC, who stated that he will be sadlymissed. Danish Siddiqui's death drew condolences from the Jamia Teachers' Association.

On Friday, prior to his death, the United Nations (UN) expressed its condolences to the deceased's family. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) emphasized on Twitter that the Afghan authorities must examine this and any other killings of journalists. It further statedthat the assassination of the photojournalists was a terrible reminder of the growing threats that journalists face in Afghanistan. Aside from the UN, the US has expressed its profound sadnessover the death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar during confrontations between Afghan forces and the Taliban. US State Department spokesman Ned Price took to Twitter to call for a stop to the bloodshed in Afghanistan, arguing and mentionedthat a political settlement is the only way to end the country's present political crisis.

Meanwhile, Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner in 2018, worked for the Reuters news agency and was murdered on Friday near the Pakistani border in the town of Spin Boldak. At the time of his death, he was serving with Afghanistan's special forces.