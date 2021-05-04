Remdesivir shortage in the country will end
Highlights
As the Corona infection continues to wreak havoc, the country continues to suffer a massive shortage of Remedesvir.
New Delhi : As the Corona infection continues to wreak havoc, the country continues to suffer a massive shortage of Remdesivir. Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizer Mansukh Mandavia announced on Tuesday that Remdesivir is taking place in the country at a rapid pace. India has increased the production capacity of Remdesivir by three times and will soon be able to meet the growing demand.
