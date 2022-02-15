Replica Of Taj Mahal Build In Gulmarg

Jammu and Kashmir has no shortage of gorgeous locations and it had proved it again by a snow sculpture has now been added to the list of tourist attractions in the area, particularly at Gulmarg. The sculpture is a reproduction of the Taj Mahal, a famous landmark that is regarded as one of the world's marvels.

Over the course of 17 days, the snow Taj Mahal was created. A snow sculpture of the Taj Mahal has become a popular tourist attraction in Gulmarg. Satyajeet Gopal, General Manager of the Grand Mumtaz Hotel said that it took us 17 days to build it. He explained that the sculpture, which stands 16 feet tall and is 24 feet by 24 feet, covers an area of 24 feet by 24 feet. He added that it is getting a lot of positive feedback.

According to the news agency, the hotel erected the snow sculpture in order to make Gulmarg more appealing to tourists. Gopal explained that they wanted to design something that resembled the hotel's name as Grand Mumtaz. They wanted to leave a lasting impression on individuals. He went on to say that the snow sculpture took approximately 100 hours to complete. The efforts appear to have paid off, as the location has already become a tourist destination.