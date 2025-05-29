Residents Lodge Police Complaint After 30-Minute Lift Entrapment In Greater Noida Society

Six residents of Aastha Green Society in Greater Noida West endured a frightening 30-minute ordeal when they became trapped inside their clubhouse lift on Wednesday evening. The group, which included one woman, has since filed a formal complaint with Bisrakh police station seeking action against those responsible.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 PM as the residents were descending from the clubhouse's fourth floor. Their lift became stuck between floors at the third level, with the doors refusing to open despite repeated attempts.

The situation worsened when the trapped residents discovered that the lift's emergency alarm system was non-functional. Unable to alert anyone through the built-in safety mechanisms, they found themselves completely cut off from outside help.

With traditional emergency systems failing, the trapped residents resorted to using their mobile phones to contact friends and family members outside the building. These contacts then reached out to the society's maintenance personnel, who eventually responded to the emergency.

The maintenance team successfully opened the lift doors and freed all six trapped individuals without any reported injuries. In their police complaint, the residents raised serious concerns about the society's safety standards and maintenance practices. They specifically noted the absence of a lift operator during the incident, which they claim violated standard safety protocols.

The complainants also alleged that despite paying substantial monthly maintenance fees, the society's lifts have not received proper servicing. They argue this negligence directly contributed to the dangerous situation they experienced. One of the trapped residents recorded the incident on their mobile phone, creating a video that quickly gained traction on social media platforms. The footage has brought additional attention to the case and highlighted concerns about residential safety standards in the area.

The affected residents are calling for police action against both the building's developer and the society's maintenance department. They want authorities to investigate the safety violations and ensure such incidents don't recur.

The complaint filed at Bisrakh police station represents the residents' formal demand for accountability from those responsible for building safety and maintenance standards. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about elevator safety and maintenance standards in residential complexes across the National Capital Region. The failure of multiple safety systems during a single incident raises questions about regulatory oversight and enforcement of building safety codes.

The case also demonstrates how residents are increasingly willing to take legal action when they feel their safety has been compromised by negligent maintenance practices.