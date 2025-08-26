Resolution Passed in Haryana Assembly Honouring 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji*

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 25 – Haryana Vidhan Sabha today unanimously passed a resolution to pay heartfelt tributes to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji on the occasion of his 350th Martyrdom Day.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini during the ongoing monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Paying his respects, the Chief Minister said that this year marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru and ‘Hind Ki Chaadar’, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. The House expressed deep reverence for the supreme sacrifice made by Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji and solemnly resolved to commemorate this historic occasion in a dignified and befitting manner.

While reading out the resolution, the Chief Minister recalled that in November 1675, at Chandni Chowk, Delhi, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji gave the supreme sacrifice of his life to defend the right to freedom of faith and conscience. His devotees - Bhai Mati Das Ji, who was sawn alive; Bhai Sati Das Ji, who was wrapped in cotton and burnt alive; and Bhai Dayala Ji, who was boiled alive in a cauldron of hot water— also embraced martyrdom with unshakable faith. Their sacrifices are eternal epitome of courage, righteousness, and steadfast devotion.

He also recalled that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji laid down his life to uphold the dignity of humanity and to safeguard religious freedom. When the Kashmiri Pandits approached him at Anandpur Sahib seeking protection from forced religious conversions, Guru Sahib chose to sacrifice his life so that they might live with honour and preserve their faith.

Fortunately, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji shared a profound connection with the land of Haryana. During his travels, he visited Kurukshetra, Pehowa, Kaithal, Jind, Ambala, Cheeka and Rohtak, sanctifying these places with his presence and spreading the timeless message of truth, tolerance and fearlessness. The sacred gurdwaras established at these sites such as Gurdwara Sri Dhamtan Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib in Jind and Gurdwara Sri Sheeshganj Sahib in Ambala stand as enduring reminders of his blessings and teachings.

The Chief Minister recalled the special role of Bhai Jaita Ji, who, with unparalleled valour, carried the severed head of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji from Delhi to Anandpur Sahib. Historical accounts confirm that during this sacred journey, Bhai Jaita Ji passed through various parts of Haryana, including Badkhalsa village near Sonipat, Karnal, and Ambala. He received immense support from the people along the way. This establishes Haryana’s enduring association with the legacy of the martyrdom of Guru Sahib.

He also reverently remembered the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Kushal Singh Dahiya of village Badkhalsa in Sonipat district. As recorded in history, when Bhai Jaita Ji was surrounded by Mughal forces at Badkhalsa while carrying the sacred head of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, Kushal Singh Dahiya offered his own head to deceive the Mughal soldiers and to provide safe passage to the sacred head of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib to Anandpur Sahib. This House pays its heartfelt tribute to the Supreme act of courage and martyrdom of Shaheed Kushal Singh Dahiya.

The martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, Bhai Mati Das Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, Bhai Dayala Ji, and Kushal Singh Dahiya constitutes not only a glorious chapter in our national history but also a timeless and universal symbol of resistance against tyranny and oppression. Their unparalleled courage continues to inspire humanity to uphold justice, truth, and dharma.

This House believes that the truest tribute to the sacrifice and memory of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji lies in spreading his immortal teachings to every citizen of Haryana, so that the State’s glorious tradition of mutual cooperation and brotherhood remains intact for ever, he added.