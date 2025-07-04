Resolution Taken for the Purity and Cleanliness of Rivers During the River Festival Program

CM Dhami’s Initiative to Connect the Public with River Conservation

CM Appeals to Show Respect to All Rivers Like a ‘Mother’

River Festival Organized at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar

On the occasion of completing four successful years as the Chief Servant of the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a traditional worship of Mother Ganga at Brahmakund, Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, praying for the prosperity, peace, and progress of the state. He also prayed to Mother Ganga to fulfill the wishes of all devotees visiting Haridwar.

While addressing the River Festival program, the Chief Minister said that rivers are not just water sources but have been the foundation of social, economic, and religious life since ancient times. He emphasized that in order to tackle global challenges like global warming, the conservation and rejuvenation of rivers are extremely important.









The Chief Minister appealed to all citizens to honor rivers like a ‘mother’ and to contribute to keeping them clean and pure. On this occasion, the Chief Minister, along with the gathered devotees, took a pledge to never pollute rivers and to always keep them clean.

The Chief Minister was grandly welcomed by Nitin Gautam, President of Shri Ganga Sabha, Sabhapati Krishan Kumar Sharma, Reception Minister Siddharth Chakrapani, and other officials. The ritualistic worship of Mother Ganga was conducted by Acharya Amit Shastri.









On this occasion, former Chief Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Rajya Sabha MP Kalpana Saini, MLAs Madan Kaushik and Adesh Chauhan, Vice-Chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority Vinay Ruhela, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal, along with a large number of public representatives, devotees, and distinguished citizens were present.







