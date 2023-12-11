  • Menu
Resolve the issues filed in Praja Vani immediately District Collector Valluri Kranti

Resolve the issues filed in Praja Vani immediately District Collector Valluri Kranti
Highlights

The district Collector Valluri Kranti has directed the officials to resolve the issues filed in the grievances on Monday at the People

The District Collector Valluri Kranti has directed the officials to resolve the issues filed in the grievances on Monday at People from the various parts of the district have filled 45 complaints and among them 30 issues were related to land problems under the Dharani portal,3 problems were related to irrigation and other 3were required pension and 6 complaints pertaining medical and other problems.


The land issues were examined by the officials and the collector Valluri Kranti has directed the Tashildars of the concerned mandal to check online and complete the land visit and report the same as soon as possible without any delay.

The district Collector assured the farmers and other applicants an immediate response. She also directed the officials to ensure the appropriate measures.

The additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, SDC Subramanyam, Tashildars and other officials were participated in the morning at the IDOC.



X