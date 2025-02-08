RG Kar tragedy: Mamata Banerjee invited to programme in memory of victim on her birthday tomorrow

Kolkata: With representatives of West Bengal's medical fraternity set to mourn the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on the occasion of her birthday on Sunday, the organising body has also sent an invitation for the programme to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too.

The organisers, Joint Platform of Doctors, have sent similar invitations to the offices of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Kolkata Police, the Bidhannagar police, the West Bengal Health Department, and the West Bengal Medical Council.

"The birthday of the RG Kar victim, who was like our daughter, is on Sunday. So we are inviting people from all walks of society, irrespective of their political beliefs," said an office bearer of the platform.

The programme will be organised within the R.G Kar premises from 5 p.m. on Sunday.

However, there had been neither any reaction from the Chief Minister nor her Trinamool Congress to the development and more especially on the invitation to the Chief Minister to attend the programme.

On Sunday, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, which had been spearheading the movement on the rape and murder tragedy for a long time, will also be organising a programme at the same hospital premises on Sunday where an oath will be taken to continue the protest movement for justice in the matter involving common people.

At the same time, there will be a silent protest rally on this issue from 2 p.m. starting from College Square in north Kolkata. The parents of the victim will be participating in all the programmes.

On February 5, the victim’s mother, through a video message, issued an appeal to common people to hit the streets in protest on Sunday.

"My daughter died on August 9. Her birthday is on February 9, six months after the crime. We are yet to get justice in the matter. We will be on the streets on February 9. The people have been beside us for the last six months. So I appeal to the people again to hit the streets on February 9,” the victim’s mother said in the video message.

She also requested the common people to plant a flower sapling each on February 9. "My daughter was very fond of flowers. So I request each of you to plant a sapling either at your home or at your workplace," she appealed.