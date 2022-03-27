Riding in Similipal, an adventurous experience

Cuttack: Believe it or not, but it was an amazing experience in the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary, the biggest reserve forest block of India with an area of 2,271.78 square kilometre, without mobile networks for around 12 hours and gossips with the close ones along a 140 kilometre stretch.

The forest with a potential habitat both for wild animals and plants with good population of tigers, leopards, elephants, cheetah, sambar and 304 species of birds, gave a great experience of off riding.

It was a most wonderful experience one could see where you travelled through the dense forest, idyllic small towns, colossal farmhouses, an endless ocean of shadowy dark woods all the natural waterfall (Barehipani, Uski and Joranda) inside the forest was beautiful.

We saw several deer and other animals next to others. It is nice to see the forest lush and thriving! Entering the forest area, which was around 4 degrees in the morning, chilled the bones even inside the car giving an experience of terrifying cold.

Going through the hilly roads inside the forest area and sharing food, dry fruits, fruits and water, which we have taken with us as there were no shops in the park, with small kids all around the trip saying 'Bye Bye' was adorable.

We entered the park from the Jashipur side with an memorable view of sunlight percolating from trees and came out of the park by the Pithabata side in the evening with sounds of animals all around the way, which gave a new experience, at least to those who lives in populated cities like Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. As many as 1,076 species of mammals, 29 types of reptiles and 231 species of birds are in this plateau. The average mean elevation of Similipal is 900 metre. There are tall sal trees in large numbers. The peaks of Khairiburu (1,178 metre), Meghasani (1158 metre) and others welcome. sweet scented champak flowers freshen the air. The richly hued orchids on the green foliage are soothing. In the midst of the dense forests, the summer stands humbled. Several rivers like Budhabalanga, Khairi, Salandi, Palpala, etc., originate from the hills and meander through the forest. Many of them have cascading rapids and foaming falls before leaving for the plains.