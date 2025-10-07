Right-wing YouTuber Ajeet Bharti Under Fire After Shoe Attack On CJI Gavai

Right-wing commentator and YouTuber Ajeet Bharti is facing sharp online criticism following an incident on October 7, when a lawyer tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in protest over remarks made during a religious case.

A resident of Begusarai, Bihar, Bharti and his podcast guests reportedly made offensive comments against the Chief Justice in a recent video, accusing him of disrespecting Hindu sentiments and calling for action against him. As clips of the video went viral, Bharti responded by releasing another video on X, where he mocked the CJI and said, “Gavai is an undeserving judge and should face a contempt case.”

Rumours about his arrest quickly spread online, but Noida police confirmed that Bharti had not been detained or questioned.

The controversy stems from CJI Gavai’s earlier comments while dismissing a petition seeking the reinstatement of a Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho, calling it an archaeological matter under ASI’s jurisdiction. His light-hearted remark—“Ask the deity itself to do something now”—sparked outrage on social media, prompting the CJI to clarify later that he meant no disrespect to any religion.

Meanwhile, the lawyer involved in the shoe incident, 71-year-old Rakesh Kishore, defended his actions, claiming he was hurt by the CJI’s earlier statements. The Bar Council of India has suspended Kishore’s license, though police released him after questioning since no complaint was filed by the CJI or the Supreme Court office.

Reacting to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the act, saying such behaviour had no place in society and praised the CJI’s composure. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also expressed outrage, calling the attack an assault on the Constitution itself and urging the nation to stand united in support of the judiciary.