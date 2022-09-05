Rijiju hits out at ex-SC judge for remarks on PM Modi

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at former Supreme Court judge Justice B N Srikrishna for his remarks on lack of freedom of expression, saying those who speak without restrictions to abuse a popularly elected Prime Minister are crying about freedom of expression.

Responding to a tweet which quoted a portion of an interview given by Justice Srikrishna (retd) to a newspaper, Rijiju said "Those people who speak all the time without any restrictions to abuse the popularly elected Prime Minister are crying about freedom of expression! They will never talk about emergency imposed by Congress party and never dare to criticise some regional party CMs."

The former Supreme Court judge had said that today things are "very bad." "I must confess, if I were to stand in a public square and say I don't like the face of the Prime Minister, somebody might raid me, arrest me, throw me in jail without giving me any reason.