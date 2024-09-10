RIMS Doctor Molested: Incident Sparks Security Overhaul At Ranchi Hospital

An alarming incident occurred at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, Jharkhand, when a junior resident doctor from the Oncology Department was molested in a hospital elevator while reporting for duty on Sunday. The authorities swiftly responded by registering an FIR and apprehending the accused.



The incident triggered immediate action from the medical community, with doctors initiating a pen-down strike. However, the protest was short-lived as the RIMS management engaged in discussions with the Junior Doctors' Association (JDA). The strike was called off after management committed to enhancing security measures significantly.

As part of the new security protocol, the hospital agreed to station lift operators in every elevator and deploy armed police officers across all wards. The commitment extends to positioning at least 100 armed police personnel throughout the hospital premises, marking a substantial increase in security presence.

This distressing event at RIMS follows closely on the heels of the tragic RG Kar Hospital case in Kolkata, where a female trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9. That incident had sparked nationwide protests, with medical professionals demanding justice and improved safety measures.

The RIMS incident has reignited discussions about the safety of healthcare workers, particularly in light of the recent country-wide demonstrations. Junior doctors at RIMS had previously participated in protests related to the RG Kar case, advocating for enhanced security and the implementation of the Medical Protection Act.

The swift response and security overhaul at RIMS reflect growing awareness of the need to protect medical professionals, as hospitals across India grapple with ensuring the safety of their staff while providing essential healthcare services.