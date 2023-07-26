Live
Rising cases of eye infections in schools
Schools in Delhi have reported rising cases of eye infections lasting for three to four days on average, with some sending at least 10 to 12 children showing symptoms back home every day to check the spread of the contagion.
New Delhi: Schools in Delhi have reported rising cases of eye infections lasting for three to four days on average, with some sending at least 10 to 12 children showing symptoms back home every day to check the spread of the contagion. Cases of conjunctivitis and other eye infections are on the rise in Delhi, with many doctors cautioning that they are "highly contagious" and proper hygiene behaviour needs to be maintained to check their spread.
St. Mary's school principal Annie Koshi said that children who are suffering from eye infections are mostly from class 4 to class 7 and that, they are recovering within three to four days. "Students are recovering and coming back for classes in three to four days," Koshi told PTI.
"However, we have been sending at least 10 to 12 students back home each day due to this. There are no cases of typhoid or any other diseases in St Mary's school yet," she added.