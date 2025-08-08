Live
Rivers recede but still above danger mark
Lucknow: The Ganga, Yamuna, and Sharda rivers have started to recede but continue to flow above the danger mark at several places in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the State Flood Management Information System report, on Wednesday, the Ganga remained above the danger mark at multiple points, including Kachhla Bridge in Budaun, Ghazipur, Chhatnag and Phaphamau in Prayagraj, Ballia, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.
The river was rising at Kachhla bridge and stable in Ghazipur, while it was receding in Chhatnag and Phaphamau in Prayagraj, Ballia, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.The Ghagra river is also flowing above the danger mark in Ayodhya and at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki. It is continuously rising in Ayodhya while stable at Elgin Bridge, the report said.It also said that the Yamuna has crossed the red mark at Naini in Prayagraj and is now starting to recede. Meanwhile, the Rapti River, which flows above in Bhinga and Rapti Barage in Shravasti, is also nearing its danger mark.