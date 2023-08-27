Live
Just In
Rolls Royce-oil tanker collision: Nuh police serve notice to Kuber group director, occupants
Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu and the rest of Rolls Royce Phantom car occupants have been served notice by the Nuh police for joining the investigation into the car-oil tanker collision that killed two persons on August 22.
Noted businessman Vikas Malu was among the three occupants of the Rolls Royce that was a part of a 14-car convoy. The car reportedly being driven at a speed of 200 kmph hit a diesel tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Umri village in Haryana's Nuh district.
In the accident, the driver and his helper were killed while one of their colleague was injured.
The deceased were identified as Kuldeep and Rampreet both residents of Uttar Pradesh while their third colleague Gautam received serious injuries.
Gautam is recovering from his injuries at his house in Haryana's Ujina.
The luxury car occupants have been identified as Vikas, Tasbir, and Divya who were also injured in the accident.
The injured car occupants are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, police said.
While confirming the development Nuh Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijaraniya told IANS that a notice under section 41 of the CrPc has been served to all the car occupants to join the investigation. Their statement will be recorded once they will be discharged from the hospital."
He further said that the details of the car's exact speed will be available only after a detailed investigation.
The complainant, Munil Yadav, who is also an eyewitness of the accident, while explaining the sequence of the accident had told IANS that, "The accident occurred as the fuel tanker driver had given indicator to take a U-turn on the Delhi-Mumbai highway while the Rolls Royce Phantom was approaching at a very high speed over 200 kmph, leading to the tragic accident."
It is being claimed by Vikas Malu's advocate that the Rs 10 crore Rolls Royce Phantom that crashed in Haryana wasn't overspeeding and the truck driver took a wrong turn which caused the accident.
He said Malu had taken the car for a test drive before purchasing it and it was being driven by a driver who's an expert in luxury cars. Vikas was an occupant and just watching the car's performance," the lawyer added.