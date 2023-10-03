Row in Jharkhand as CM Soren's photographs removed during Guv's function

Ranchi: A row has erupted in the political corridors of Jharkhand after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's photographs were removed from a hall of Ranchi University during a programme on 'Swacch Bharat' in which Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan was invited as Chief Guest.

According to sources, the photo frames of Soren were removed just before the arrival of the Governor at Aryabhatta Hall at Ranchi University.

The Chief Minister was also supposed to attend the programme held on October 1. However, he did not take part. Two photographs of Soren were already installed near the stage in Aryabhatta Hall.

Sources claimed that a Raj Bhavan official apparently said "no photo frame of the Prime Minister is installed... how can we have a frame of the Chief Minister?"

During the programme, photographs of the President, Prime Minister and Governor were displayed on the stage.

The Chief Minister's photographs were installed again after the programme ended.

Raj Bhavan officials, however, submitted that they had not asked to remove the CM's photo.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has targeted the officials of Raj Bhavan and Ranchi University, calling the act of removal of CM's photographs a petty one.

JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya has said "it was expected that Raj Bhavan would not be used as a political toolkit, but in many states, including Jharkhand, selfish politics is being done by Raj Bhavan".

"The Governor is the Constitutional head of the state. If he himself is troubled by the face of the CM, then it is a strange situation," he said.

Vinod Pandey, another JMM general secretary and member of the state coordination committee, has termed the incident "an insult to the entire tribal community of the state".

"If Raj Bhavan functions on the agenda of a particular party, the party will not remain silent," he said.

He also demanded action against the officials responsible in this matter.