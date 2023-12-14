RS adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by oppn over Parliament security breach

The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by the opposition over Parliament's security breach the previous day.

Soon after the House proceedings began on Thursday morning, the opposition MPs raised slogans against the Centre.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said: "I am forced by misconduct of some of the members whose details I have noticed. Look at responsible people. I hereby name Derek O'Berien and I ask him to leave House immediately. You have created committee breach of privilege. The House is not in order."

He then asked Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge if he agrees with O'Brien walking to this place.

Dhankhar asked Kharge while pointing towards his chair.

"Shameful. My head is hanging in shame. The member is having habit of playing in hot and cold. Do you approve the member walking here," he said.

"The House is adjourned to meet at noon. And I invite the opposition leader for a meeting at my chamber at 11.30 a.m."

Earlier in the day, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders met in the chamber of Kharge to discuss the Wednesday's security breach in Parliament.

During the meeting it was decided to take up the issue of security breach and a statement by Union Home MInister Amit Shah as well as his resignation.