RSS Chief Bhagwat Emphasizes India's Hidden 'Life Force' Despite Cultural Conditioning

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that while India possesses its own vital life force (pran shakti), it remains largely unseen due to centuries of ingrained cultural values affecting people's mindsets.

Speaking at a Delhi event, Bhagwat emphasized how this inherent energy drives India to provide assistance during global crises, regardless of diplomatic relations with the affected nations. He noted that this life force, though present, remains partially hidden due to 500 years of deeply embedded cultural conditioning.

Bhagwat referenced the recent Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 as an example of this life force manifesting in everyday situations and among common citizens. The remarks came during the launch of "Banayein Jivan Pranvaan," a book by RSS functionary Mukul Kanitkar at Delhi University.

The book explores the scientific and philosophical foundations of Indian traditions, examining the concept of "pran" (life force) and its role in physical, mental, and emotional aspects of existence. Bhagwat concluded by emphasizing the harmony between spirituality and science, advocating for understanding rather than blind faith.

