  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on three-day Gujarat visit from April 6

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on three-day Gujarat visit from April 6
x
Highlights

Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to embark on a three-day visit to Gujarat, beginning April 6.

Ahmedabad: Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to embark on a three-day visit to Gujarat, beginning April 6.

RSS Gujarat Prant Prachar Pramukh Vijay Thaker said Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Vadodara on Saturday, where he is slated to engage with people in Bharuch from 3.30 to 6 pm.

The following day, on April 7, he will visit Dutt Mandir at Garudeshwar for morning darshan.

In afternoon, he will continue his engagement with intellectuals in Vadodara, scheduled from 3.30 to 6 pm.

On April 8, the RSS chief will travel to Ahmedabad for an overnight stay, before departing from Ahmedabad on the morning of April 8.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X