RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on three-day Gujarat visit from April 6

Highlights
Ahmedabad: Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to embark on a three-day visit to Gujarat, beginning April 6.
RSS Gujarat Prant Prachar Pramukh Vijay Thaker said Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Vadodara on Saturday, where he is slated to engage with people in Bharuch from 3.30 to 6 pm.
The following day, on April 7, he will visit Dutt Mandir at Garudeshwar for morning darshan.
In afternoon, he will continue his engagement with intellectuals in Vadodara, scheduled from 3.30 to 6 pm.
On April 8, the RSS chief will travel to Ahmedabad for an overnight stay, before departing from Ahmedabad on the morning of April 8.
