RSS conducts 88K‘shakhas’ daily

The RSS has witnessed significant expansion in the past year with the number of daily ‘shakhas’ increasing by around 6,000 to reach more than 88,000, a Sangh leader said . Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Rameshchandra Agrawal said that the number of locations where Sangh’s activities are held has also grown to over 55,000 in the country.

He said that RSS activities have now reached remote regions, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, besides tribal areas, where regular ‘shakhas’ are being conducted. Agrawal said that Rajasthan has 12,109 ‘shakhas’ and 5,950 weekly gatherings, while a large number of Hindu conferences have been organised to strengthen outreach in society.

He said that the three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of the RSS, held in Samalkha in Haryana from March 13 to 15, focused on issues of organisational expansion, social harmony and greater participation of society in nation-building. He said that along with organisational expansion, the RSS is also working to enhance social values through its “Panch Parivartan” initiative.

Agrawal said the RSS would organise 96 training camps across the country next year as part of its regular training programmes.