RSS General Secy Dattatreya Hosabale to be on 2-day Bengal tour in August

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, is scheduled for a two-day visit to West Bengal next month to discuss strategies ahead of the crucial state Assembly election next year.

Insiders of the West Bengal unit of the RSS said that if everything goes as planned, Hosabale will arrive in Kolkata during the first week of August with a two-day packed programme. However, Sangh insiders said that during the two-day visit, Hosabale is not scheduled to have any open or public meeting in the state, which the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had during his visit to the state in February.

“Hosabale’s two-day visit to West Bengal will be purely for organisational purposes, and hence he is scheduled to have several closed-door meetings with different functionaries of the Sangh during the two days of his visit. There is a possibility of him having a meeting with the BJP leaders in West Bengal as well,” said an RSS functionary from West Bengal.

Although RSS functionaries in the state are remaining silent over the agenda of the different meetings to be addressed by the RSS general secretary during his two-day visit, political observers feel that the visit in itself will be extremely crucial amid the preparations ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled next year.

Political observers also feel that the visit will be crucial, considering that the RSS general secretary might suggest some measures on how to increase the Sangh-BJP coordination in the state.

"Despite the fast-growing popularity of the BJP in West Bengal, the organisational weaknesses of the party in the districts, especially in the rural pockets, had kept the ruling Trinamool Congress some yards ahead in the last consecutive polls in the state. In such a situation, an effective RSS-BJP coordination in the state will surely help the national ruling party before the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls,” said a city-based political analyst.