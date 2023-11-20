RSS route marches: SC refuses to close contempt proceedings initiated against TN govt in Madras HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday refused to close contempt proceedings initiated against Tamil Nadu government in Madras High Court for not following judicial orders passed in relation to conduct of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route marches in the state.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta said that a proposal will be submitted by the state government before the High Court detailing the regulation of future marches by the right-wing organization.

The bench said that to avoid any further round of litigation, the contempt court will pass appropriate orders taking the objections given by RSS into consideration.

“We have no reason to doubt that the High Court shall take into consideration all the subsequent events, most importantly, the proposal to be submitted on behalf of the state government for future course of action,” noted the apex court in its order.

The Tamil Nadu government rushed to the Supreme Court after Madras High Court slammed the state government for not following its orders which had allowed the RSS to conduct route marches in the state.

In an earlier hearing, the top court had asked the police authorities to give permission to RSS to carry out route marches on either November 19 or 26.

It had said that to limit the number of route marches by RSS in each district would be 'too much indulgence'.