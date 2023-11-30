Ruckus in Bengal Assembly after BJP’s ‘point-of-order' plea turned down

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Thursday as the BJP legislators staged a walk-out after a “point-of-order” plea seeking discussion on why arrested minister Jyotipriya Mallick continues to be a member of the state Cabinet was turned down.

Placing the plea, BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh sought a discussion on the matter, but Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay turned the plea down.

The BJP’s legislative team questioned the Speaker as to why the plea was turned down. But as Bandopadhyay stuck to his decision, the BJP MLAs started raising slogans inside the House.

Later, they staged a walkout and started sloganeering in the Assembly lawn.

“We wanted to discuss a minister who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the ration distribution case. It is surprising that even after his arrest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not removed him from the chair of minister. This is most unfortunate. We wanted a discussion on the matter which we have been denied,” Gosh later told mediapersons.