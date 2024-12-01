S Jaishankar Calls Tipu Sultan A "Complex Figure" In Indian History

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described Tipu Sultan as a "complex figure" in Indian history, critiquing the selective portrayal of his legacy. Speaking at the launch of historian Vikram Sampath’s book *Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore Interregnum 1761-1799*, Jaishankar noted that historical narratives often tailor facts to suit political agendas.

"History is complicated, and contemporary politics frequently cherry-picks facts. This is evident in the case of Tipu Sultan," he remarked.

Known for resisting British colonial expansion, Tipu Sultan remains a polarizing figure. While celebrated for his anti-colonial efforts, he also provokes "strong adverse sentiments" in some regions due to controversial aspects of his rule.

Jaishankar emphasized the need for a balanced understanding of Tipu’s reign, noting that his opposition to the British often overshadows his alliances with foreign rulers and actions towards neighboring kingdoms. He questioned the attempt to apply modern ideas of nationhood to historical figures like Tipu, calling it a flawed approach.

Drawing from his Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) days, Jaishankar reflected on the political motivations behind historical interpretations and praised the current political environment for encouraging alternative perspectives.

"In the last decade, changes in our political leadership have fostered a reexamination of history, allowing inconvenient truths to come to light," he said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for promoting balanced historical narratives.