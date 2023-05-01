S Jaishankar Listens To Mann Ki Baat With Indian Diaspora In US

As the 100th episode of the monthly radio show "Mann Ki Baat" was broadcast today, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar joined the Indian diaspora in New Jersey to listen to it. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who attended the broadcast with the Indian diaspora in London, PM Modi has improved the reputation of the Indian diaspora overseas.

He continued by saying that the Indian Diaspora is being watched closely by the rest of the globe, and it is past time for them to do the same.



Meanwhile, the initiative, which kicked off on October 3, 2014, has grown into a crucial tenet of the government's citizen outreach strategy, which targets a variety of social groups, including women, youth, and farmers. It has also inspired neighbourhood activism. In addition to 22 Indian languages and 29 regional dialects, Mann Ki Baat is dubbed in 11 other languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili.

