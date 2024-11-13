SAANS Campaign Launches to Combat Childhood Pneumonia

The State and District Level observance of World Pneumonia Day took place today.

The event marked the official launch of the SAANS (Social Awareness & Action to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully) Campaign. The campaign is coordinated by the District Health Society (SA), the State Health Society, and the Directorate of Health Services.

It aims to raise awareness about preventing and treating childhood pneumonia.

The initiative will run until February 28, 2025.

The event was held at the Directorate of Industries’ Conference Hall. It featured a one-day training session for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs). The training aimed to equip ANMs with skills to educate communities on pneumonia prevention and early detection.

The focus was on increasing awareness and providing proper care for children affected by pneumonia.

Dr. Suja Antony, Director of Health Services, was present at the event. She was accompanied by Dr. Avijit Roy, Deputy Director/JS (FW), Dr. Sunil Kumar, Chief Medical Officer (S), and Mr. B. Nagendra, District Programme Manager of DHS (SA).

Medical Officers from the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) also attended the event.

During the event, Dr. Antony and Dr. Roy highlighted the importance of the SAANS Campaign.

They stressed the campaign's goal of empowering ASHA workers and ANMs to raise awareness at the community level.

They also emphasised the need to strengthen the health system to prevent and manage childhood pneumonia.

The SAANS Campaign has the tagline “Pneumonia nahi, toh bachpan sahi” (No pneumonia, a healthy childhood). The campaign highlights the crucial role of pneumonia prevention in ensuring a healthy childhood and promoting overall development.

Dr. Shweta, a Medical Officer from RBSK, welcomed the gathering. She called for strong community support. The public was encouraged to assist ANMs and ASHAs in the early detection and treatment of pneumonia in children under five.

The SAANS Campaign seeks to reduce childhood pneumonia cases by raising public awareness, fostering community engagement, and enhancing healthcare services. Continued public support is crucial for the success of this vital initiative.