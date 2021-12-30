Sahitya Akademi Award for Gorati Venkanna

New Delhi: Noted writer and singer, Gorati Venkanna (and MLC now), bagged the prestigious annual Sahitya Akademi Award for the year 2021. Venkanna bagged the award for his 'Vallankitaalam'. Thagulla Gopal won the Yuva Puraskar for 2021 for his 'Dhanda Kadiyam' and 'Nenu Ante Yevaru? (Play) by Devaraju Maharaju won the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for the year 2021.

Dr C Mrunalini, G Sreeramamurthy and Dr Katyayani Vidmahe were the jury members who selected Gorati Venkanna.

Venkanna's Vallankitaalam along with five other works of his deals with the Sufism that flourished in Telangana under the Qutub Shahis and Asaf Jahis. Speaking to The Hans India, Venkanna said Sufism had its pride of place in Telugu poetry and philosophy. He said in parts of Telangana, Sufism in all its glory, got amalgamated with the local folk cultures. It also inherited Hindu culture through the influence of Vaishnavism and Shaivism.

"The three prongs of the Muharram peers are influenced by the Vaishnavite thilakam. The dattis (cloth bracelets) adorned with shankam are also vastly influenced by Vaishanava culture. The simplicity of the Sufi saints is also seen in the Shaivite saints. Devotees at Sufi dargahs have other beliefs, worship other gods, and are tolerant of other faiths," Venkanna explains.

The purpose of poetry or other literary forms should be 'inclusivism" and benefit every section of society, he said and added Sufism contributed immensely to society.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed his greetings to the noted poet for getting the prestigious Central award. The CM said Vallankitaalam, a compilation of Venkanna's poetry winning the Central Sahitya Academy Award, is worth hailing.

The CM recalled Venkanna had played a key role through his songs and literature during the separate Telangana struggle. KCR said the Central Sahitya Akademi award to Gorati Venkanna's literature is an award given to the living philosophy of a common Telangana man.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Social Welfare Minister K Eshwar were among others who extended greetings to Venkanna for winning the prestigious award.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Gorati Venkanna on being awarded the Central Sahitya Akademi Award-2021 for his poetic work Vallankitaalam.



The balladeer with his down-to-earth expression cocooned in a native folklore notation has won laurels and hearts of the masses and has been a legendary figure, the Chief Minister said adding that his songs would inspire many youngsters in the days to come. The Chief Minister also congratulated Tagulla Gopal and Devaraju Maharaju for winning the Award in Youth and Children's categories, respectively.