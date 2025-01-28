Saif Ali Khan's Rs 15,000 Crore Family Properties Face Legal Scrutiny In Historic Succession Dispute

The controversy surrounding Saif Ali Khan's ancestral properties has deepened as legal experts challenge the legitimacy of his grandmother's succession to the Bhopal nawabship. The dispute centers on properties valued at Rs 15,000 crore, which the Home Ministry's Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property has recently classified as 'enemy property'.

Legal expert Jagdish Chhavani, who serves as deputy convenor of the 'Ghar Bachao Sangharsh Samiti', alleges that Sajida Sultan's appointment as successor to Nawab Hamidullah Khan violated the Bhopal Succession Act of 1947. According to Chhavani, the succession should have followed the principle of primogeniture, favoring Abida Sultan, the eldest daughter, who later migrated to Pakistan in 1950.

The controversy stems from a 1962 notification that named Sajida Sultan, Saif Ali Khan's grandmother, as the Nawab of Bhopal following Hamidullah Khan's death in 1960. Chhavani suggests this decision was influenced by the close relationship between Jawaharlal Nehru and Sajida's husband, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, rather than proper legal procedure.

The Home Ministry has initiated a fresh investigation into the matter, focusing on over 30 properties including the historic Flag Staff House, Ahmedabad Palace, and Sophia Mosque in Kohefiza. These properties, allegedly misclassified as private assets, are now under scrutiny for potential violation of Enemy Property laws, given Abida Sultan's Pakistani citizenship at the time of succession.