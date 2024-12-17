Saini takes part in blood donation

Chandigarh : Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini attended a blood donation, eye checkup and health checkup camp organized at Mata Mansa Devi Gaushala on the occasion of 73rd birth anniversary of former Union Minister and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria.

CMalso inaugurated a Pakshi Niwas in the Mata Mansa Devi Gaushala premises. The Chief Minister also flagged off the Arogya Bike for health services in Morni area and inspected the Kalam Express Ambulance for children with special needs.

While talking to the media, the Chief Minister said there is no greater donation than blood donation. Blood is an important link in saving life.

Everyone should donate blood voluntarily. He said Rattan Lal Kataria was a wonderful person. I had the ex-perience of working with him for a long time. He still rules the hearts of people due to his language and style. He was a fearless speaker and had no animosity towards anyone. Today’s camp is a camp of his memories. As an MP, Sh. Rattan Lal Kataria had made a special mark in the hearts of people in Ambala and Panchkula areas. To-day, with the efforts of his wife Smt. Banto Kataria, a blood donation, eye checkup and health checkup mega camp has been organized in his memory, the Chief Minister said.