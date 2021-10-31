Salary crisis for teachers of colleges funded by Delhi government

New Delhi: Teachers working in Delhi government funded colleges have not got their salaries for the past two months for the want of grants.

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) said stopping grants and delay in disbursement of salaries is a "brutal assault" on teachers.



Teachers of the Delhi University have protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "delaying" the grants.



DUTA president Rajib Ray said that Kejriwal has not fulfilled his March 2021 promise made to the college principals about Rs 28 crore grant, due to which teachers are facing difficulty.



Festive season is round the corner but teachers are not able to meet their daily requirements due to non-payment of salaries.



On September 15, DUTA had raised this issue with University Grants Commission (UGC) and also with newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on October 20.



If the salary is not released immediately, then DUTA will intensify its agitation, Ray warned.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also been approached to get the grant for these 12 colleges released.



Teachers' organisations have appealed to the Delhi government to release the grant prior to Diwali, so that teachers can celebrate the festival of lights.



The teachers are also facing the financial woes due to Covid-19.



With the grant, only the salary demand of teachers and staff can be met, while arrears of pension, medical bills, Seventh Pay Commission are still pending.