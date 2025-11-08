Samanta gets 69th honorary doctorate

Bhubaneswar: Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS, received the honorary doctorate from SRM University, Sonepat, during its third convocation on Friday. He received the honorary doctorate from Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in the presence of T R Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor, SRMIST, Chennai; Paramajit S Jaswal, Vice Chancellor, SRM University, Sonepat, Haryana, and V Samuel Raj, Registrar. It was Samanta’s 69th honorary doctorate from SRM and other universities across the globe, reaffirming his contribution to empowering the underprivileged through education. SRM University, in its citation, lauded Samanta for being the flag-bearer of service without boundaries, education without discrimination and humanity without compromise, and his contribution in the field of education and social service in Odisha.

Samanta expressed his gratitude to SRM University, Academic Council and Board of Management of SRM University.