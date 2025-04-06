Sambar enters official quarters to quench thirst

Berhampur: Scarcity of water forced a sambar to come out of the forest to its quench thirst. The animal was spotted at the official residence of Block development Officer (BDO) Goura Chandra Patnaik of Gosani in Gajapati district.

Forest department officials rescued the sambar and safely guided it towards its natural habitat after the BDO, also a nature lover, informed the officials.

BDO Goura Chandra has made several water pots in the garden of his official residence for the benefit of the thirsty birds. Hundreds of parrots, Asian openbills and pelicans flock to the area. “I have made special arrangements for the birds on my official residence campus to quench their thirst”, the BDO said.

Meanwhile, Paralakhemundi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amit Subhrajit said many deer, sambars and other wild animals have made the local forest area their habitats. “The ‘Sagars’ or the large water bodies constructed by the Maharaja of Paralakhemundi centuries ago have helped the wild animals to make the nearby forests their habitats. The Forest department has also erected a Watch Tower to have surveillance on them”.

Spotting a sambar inside the BDO’s official residence is definitely a challenge for the Forest department, environmentalists have said.

The sambar, which returned to its habitat safely, may have come from the forest developed under Conservation of RET (Rare, Endangered and Threatened) species. The forest is developed through CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) wildlife conservation efforts which include critical support to conservation of endangered species detailed in the APO (Annual Plan of Operation) by Odisha State Forest Department, under the Garabandha Beat II Range Mohendra in Paralakhemundi Division. It was established by Odisha State Forest department, which aimed to conserve, protect, regenerate and manage existing natural forests, wildlife and their habitats. This forest is near the official residence of the BDO Gosani, sources said.

However, the incident has drawn the attention of the Forest department to dig water pits or artificial ponds in the forest area to ensure water for the animals to quench their thirst.