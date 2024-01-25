Samrat Chaudhary leaves for Delhi to attend 'high-level' meeting

Live
Patna: Bihar unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday left for Delhi to attend a "high-level" meeting, a source said, adding he was called to the meeting by Home Minister Amit Shah.
According to a source, soon after getting the call to leave for Delhi, Chaudhary cancelled all his pre-scheduled programmes in Patna, and flew to the national capital.
The source claimed that K.C. Tyagi, personal advisor to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also went to Delhi on the same flight.
Besides Chaudhary, Amit Shah also called Sushil Kumar Modi, Renu Devi, BJP's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde and other leaders to Delhi.
The meeting is scheduled to be held at Amit Shah's residence in Delhi on Thursday evening.
Sources believe that Sushil Kumar Modi could be asked to smoothen BJP's ties with Nitish Kumar, as the Rajya Sabha MP is considered close to the Bihar CM.